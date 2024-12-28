Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 67.8% in December

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.