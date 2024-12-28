Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

