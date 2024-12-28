Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.
Air China Company Profile
