Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 295.9% in December

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, an increase of 295.9% from the November 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airbus Stock Up -0.1 %

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.34. 130,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,945. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52. Airbus has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $17.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

