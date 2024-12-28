Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.2 days.
Alsea Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.
About Alsea
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alsea
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.