Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 998,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.2 days.

Alsea Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

