American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

APEI stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 350.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

