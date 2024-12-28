Analyzing Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Risk & Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Pulse Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $8.63 million 52.72 $183.98 million $0.29 12.24 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,583.62 -$42.21 million N/A N/A

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 284.74% 7.76% 7.29% Pulse Biosciences N/A -96.89% -74.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Westaim and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westaim beats Pulse Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

