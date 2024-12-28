Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.51 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86). Approximately 133,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 154,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).

Anexo Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.07.

About Anexo Group

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

