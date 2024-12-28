Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.51 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86). Approximately 133,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 154,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).
Anexo Group Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.07.
About Anexo Group
Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anexo Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.