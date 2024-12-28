Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.52

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 21% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and $13.52 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.99381409 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $22.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

