AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of AOTG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $48.40.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
