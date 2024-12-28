AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AOTG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $48.40.

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

