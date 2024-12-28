Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JUCY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,514 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.