Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
JUCY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,514 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.
Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile
