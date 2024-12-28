Ardor Price Hits $0.0947 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $94.56 million and $12.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.