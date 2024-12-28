Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

