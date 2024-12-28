Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $8.20. 15,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
