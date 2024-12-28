Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 350.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 225.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Asure Software from $16.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Further Reading

