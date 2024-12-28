Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 566 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 557 ($7.01). Approximately 52,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 421,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($6.97).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.93) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 695 ($8.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £661.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,787.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 471.32.

In other news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.42), for a total value of £1,173,000 ($1,476,028.69). 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

