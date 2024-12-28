Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Auddia Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUUD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,750. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
About Auddia
