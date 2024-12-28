B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
BOLSY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.20.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
