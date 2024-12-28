Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 316041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BBAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $246,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.