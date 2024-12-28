Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,168,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 3,289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,691.5 days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $8.16 during trading hours on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.
Banco BPM Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BPM
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.