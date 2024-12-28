Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,168,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 3,289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,691.5 days.

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $8.16 during trading hours on Friday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

