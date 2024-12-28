Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $60.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $63.00.
About Bank of Georgia Group
