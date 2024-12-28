Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 126,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.18. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

