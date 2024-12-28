Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
Bank OZK Price Performance
NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.18. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
