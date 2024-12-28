Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 431.7 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of BJCHF stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
