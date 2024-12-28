Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BYON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Beyond by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $212.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

