Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $94,426.22 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $94,426.22 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,869.86 billion and approximately $38.47 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.51 or 0.00466508 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00017596 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00056123 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,802,290 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.