BITICA COIN 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.95 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00006128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00006871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00048135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,136,487,148 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

