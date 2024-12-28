BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $26.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001440 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000567 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000109 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $30,101,222.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.