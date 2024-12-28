BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of zwb stock opened at C$19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.86. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.06 and a 1-year high of C$20.30.

