BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZWU opened at C$10.60 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.67 and a one year high of C$11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.78.

