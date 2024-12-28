BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ZWU opened at C$10.60 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.67 and a one year high of C$11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.78.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.