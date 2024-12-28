BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance
TSE ZRE opened at C$20.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.63. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.98.
