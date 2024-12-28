BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

TSE ZPS opened at C$12.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.26. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.91 and a 52-week high of C$12.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.