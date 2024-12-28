BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:BKWO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:BKWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BKWO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.12. BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Get BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (BKWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US companies that are believed to be financially attractive and promote gender equitable opportunities. The fund invests in companies of any market capitalization and any industry.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.