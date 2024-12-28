BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:BKWO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:BKWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Price Performance
BKWO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.12. BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.
BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Company Profile
