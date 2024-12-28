Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 103214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $627.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $101,640.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,856.40. The trade was a 17.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,758. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 94,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.