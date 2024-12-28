Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

