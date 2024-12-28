Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 173.6% in December

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Canadian Critical Minerals stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 116,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian Critical Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

