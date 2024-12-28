Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 173.6% in December

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Critical Minerals stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 116,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian Critical Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Canadian Critical Minerals
