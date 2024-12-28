Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canoo by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 341,897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 74.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 52,131 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOEV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 2,571,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,933. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Canoo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

