Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.17.
Get Our Latest Report on Canoo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Canoo Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ GOEV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 2,571,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,933. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Canoo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.