Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

Capita stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

