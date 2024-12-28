Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capita Price Performance
Capita stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About Capita
