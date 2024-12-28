Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carmell Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Carmell stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Carmell has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carmell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Carmell as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

