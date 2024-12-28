Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 1,251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,055.1 days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
