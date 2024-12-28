Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 1,251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,055.1 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

