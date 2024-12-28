Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

