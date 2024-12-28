CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.29. 85,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 246,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBLL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CeriBell from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBLL
CeriBell Stock Performance
About CeriBell
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CeriBell
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.