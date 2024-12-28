Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chariot Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIGLF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 506,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Chariot has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas, Transactional Power, and Green Hydrogen segments. It holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

