Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Christian Dior Trading Down 5.6 %
OTCMKTS CHDRY traded down $9.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.42. 276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.88. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $232.03.
About Christian Dior
