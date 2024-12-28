Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Clarkson Price Performance

CKNHF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.