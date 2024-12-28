Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Clarkson Price Performance
CKNHF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.20.
About Clarkson
