Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 31st

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 31st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 30th.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 13.6 %
NASDAQ COEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 15,789,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,014. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
