Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Trading Down 21% – Should You Sell?

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was down 21% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Colruyt Group Trading Down 21.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

