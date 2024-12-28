Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.16

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Conflux has a total market cap of $771.85 million and $62.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,080,274,607 coins and its circulating supply is 4,730,283,385 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,080,175,102.03 with 4,730,175,084.11 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16120061 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $69,254,397.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

