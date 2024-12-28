Contrasting TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Amalgamated Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $171.54 million 3.70 $58.65 million $2.50 13.37 Amalgamated Financial $311.12 million 3.32 $87.98 million $3.40 9.92

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 18.24% 7.24% 0.77% Amalgamated Financial 24.19% 16.00% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amalgamated Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

