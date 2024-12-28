Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,645. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc operates as a blockchain technology and infrastructure company in Canada. The company develops digital asset infrastructure and mining, mining products, and technology and structured blockchain products and services. The company was formerly known as Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

