Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %
Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,645. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.