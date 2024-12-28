David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $14,879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,579,600. This represents a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.77. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

