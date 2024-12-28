Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SIXG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 18,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $50.09.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Connective Technologies ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Connective Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.